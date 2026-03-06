SIA and Scoot extend cancellation of Middle East flights amid geopolitical tensions

Both airlines attribute the cancellations to ‘the geopolitical situation in the Middle East’

SIA flights between Singapore and Dubai and Scoot flights between Singapore and Jeddah are affected. PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its low-cost subsidiary Scoot have extended their cancellation of flights between Singapore and the Middle East amid ongoing conflict in the region sparked by US-Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb 28.

In a Facebook advisory posted on Thursday (Mar 5), SIA said flights SQ494 (Singapore to Dubai) and SQ495 (Dubai to Singapore) will be cancelled until Mar 15.

In an advisory on Mar 6, Scoot said its flights TR596 (Singapore to Jeddah) and TR597 (Jeddah to Singapore) would be cancelled on Mar 7, 9 and 10.

Both airlines attributed the cancellations to “the geopolitical situation in the Middle East”.

SIA said: “As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected.”

Customers are advised to check the airline’s flight status page for the latest updates.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Passengers affected by the cancellations will be re-accommodated on alternative flights or may request a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket, said SIA.

Customers who booked their flights directly with SIA may seek a refund via the airline’s assistance request form.

Those who booked flights through travel agents or partner airlines should contact their travel agent or purchasing airline directly for assistance.

Customers affected by the Scoot flight cancellations may opt to book a seat on an alternative Scoot flight, or request a full refund if they choose not to continue with their travel plans.

Passengers who booked their flights directly with Scoot may e-mail the airline to request a refund. Those who booked their flights through travel agents or partner airlines should approach them directly.

The latest cancellations follow an earlier announcement on Mar 1 that a total of 26 SIA and Scoot flights between Feb 28 and Mar 7 had been cancelled after the United States and Israel carried out strikes against targets in Iran.

SIA had said then that its two daily flights between Singapore and Dubai would be cancelled during that period, affecting 16 flights.

Scoot flights TR596 and TR597 between Singapore and Jeddah were also cancelled on Feb 28 and Mar 2, 3, 5 and 7, the airline added. THE STRAITS TIMES