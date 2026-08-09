Singapore celebrates 61st birthday with pomp and pizzazz at National Stadium

42,000 spectators were treated to a night of spectacular performances in stunning laser lights and special effects

The National Day Parade concluded with the audience reciting the Pledge and singing the National Anthem as fireworks went off above the stadium (as seen from Suntec City in photo). PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] The months of preparations and rehearsals paid off when participants at this year’s National Day Parade pulled off a flawless show in front of 42,000 spectators and countless others watching the live telecast from their living rooms.

Being held fully indoors this year, the parade on Sunday (Aug 9) did not feature the Red Lions parachute team, the mobile column of military, police and civil defence vehicles, and the aerial display of military aircraft.

But spectators were brought closer to the 32 contingents’ march-pass during their entry and exit from the stadium.

The parade to celebrate Singapore’s 61st birthday returned to the National Stadium for the first time since 2016. In between, celebrations had been held at the Padang or Marina Bay, except for 2020 when decentralised parades were held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s military ceremonial parade segment featured the largest civilian participation in more than a decade, with more than 1,200 participants across 26 contingents.

The show segment was performed across five chapters by 2,000 performers in colourful costumes, accompanied by stunning lighting and special effects

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One chapter featured the parade’s first indoor drone display comprising 300 drones. During this segment, singer-songwriter Jasmine Sokko performed You’ll Be Okay – one of three tracks released for this year’s parade – alongside two aerialists while being suspended 30 m in the air.

The other two songs – Giants by Iman Fandi and Sparkle by Gareth Fernandez and Dru Chen – were performed in the final chapter, together with a 61-person strong The People’s Choir.

The show concluded with the audience reciting the Pledge and singing the National Anthem as fireworks went off above the stadium.

National Day Message

In his National Day Message released on Saturday, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that even as the broader geopolitical environment remains uncertain, Singapore’s economy has remained resilient.

Economic growth was robust in the first half of 2026, and momentum is set to continue. The labour market remains stable, and Singapore is also benefiting from the rapid growth of artificial intelligence.

But PM Wong noted that many Singaporeans are “understandably concerned” about what the uncertain global backdrop means for their jobs, their families and their future.

Consequently, Singapore is refreshing its approach to industry and trade, strengthening competitiveness and investing heavily in people.

PM Wong said Singapore will make full use of AI to raise productivity and create better jobs, while investing in skills and training.

He will announce more details on plans to help parents with the costs of raising children and to lighten the load on families, during the National Day Rally on Aug 23.

“Our goal is not just to weather the current turbulence,” he said. “It is to emerge stronger, more resilient and better positioned for whatever lies ahead.”