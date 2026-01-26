Singapore Customs collects S$12.1 billion in GST, customs and excise duties in 2025

This is an increase from S$11.7 billion recorded in the previous year

Duties collected for motor vehicles rose to S$405.8 million in 2025, from S$370.6 million in the year prior, according to Singapore Customs. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] In a statement on Monday (Jan 26), Singapore Customs said that it collected S$12.1 billion in goods and services tax (GST) and customs and excise duties in 2025.

The breakdown entails S$8.9 billion in GST and S$3.2 billion in customs and excise duties. The revenue goes directly towards funding public services such as healthcare, education, infrastructure and social programmes.

This figure is up from the S$11.7 billion recorded in the year before – of which S$8.5 billion was in GST, and S$3.2 billion in customs and excise duties.

In 2025, duties collected for motor vehicles rose to S$405.8 million, from S$370.6 million in the year prior.

As for liquor, duties collected fell to S$742.1 million, from S$775.9 million in 2024.

Petroleum, diesel and compressed natural gas duties collected declined to S$976.7 million last year, from S$992 million in the year before.

Tobacco duties collected were the same in 2025 and 2024, at S$1.1 billion.

Rise in tobacco, GST cases

The number of tobacco cases rose to over 30,000 in 2025, from slightly more than 20,000 in the previous year.

GST-related cases also spiked to 9,940 last year – nearly double the 5,447 cases in 2024.

Liquor cases saw an increase, too, to 4,266 in 2025, up from 3,384 cases in the year before.

The Monday statement also indicated that in one case last year, investigations uncovered the under-declaration of about 260 imported vehicles, resulting in more than S$1 million in evaded duties and GST.

Meanwhile, more work has been done to streamline regulatory requirements for businesses, with over 9.3 million TradeNet permits issued in 2025, up from around nine million in 2024. TradeNet is Singapore’s platform for making customs declarations.

Data and AI usage

The use of data and artificial intelligence (AI) has ramped up, with the launch of the Data Analytics and AI System (Daisy) in November 2025.

Its goal is to “identify risks earlier, target enforcement with greater precision and facilitate legitimate trade more decisively,” said the statement.

Tan Hung Hooi, director-general of Singapore Customs, said that the system has more than 80 data tables, 200 users and 14 use cases.

He said that one team described how Daisy “helped them connect datasets that previously sat in silos”, which turned “weeks of work into days”.

“Data and AI are no longer support tools at the margins of our work,” Tan stressed. “We have (now) moved from fragmented information to unified, trusted insights that allow us to see risks earlier, and act faster.”