Excluding the volatile biomedical cluster, manufacturing output is 16%

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s factory output increased 8.3 per cent year on year in December, a sharp moderation from the previous month’s 18.2 per cent rise.

Still, December’s industrial production growth beat private-sector economists’ median expectations of a 7.4 per cent rise, a poll by Bloomberg indicated.

Excluding the volatile biomedical cluster, manufacturing output grew 16 per cent year on year, a jump from November’s 9.1 per cent increase.

On a seasonally adjusted month on month basis, manufacturing output fell 13.3 per cent in December, in contrast to November’s 7.8 per cent contraction.

Cluster performance

Most clusters recorded growth in December. Factory output for the electronics cluster grew 30.8 per cent year on year, led by the semiconductors segment which grew 32.4 per cent on “sustained and strong” demand for artificial intelligence-related products.

The transport engineering cluster grew 19.9 per cent, supported by growth in the aerospace as well as the marine and offshore segment.

Precision engineering grew 3.4 per cent in December on the year, on the back of growth from the precision modules and components segment.

Meanwhile, general manufacturing remained unchanged.

In contrast, the chemicals cluster declined 1.6 per cent year on year, with growth in the specialities and petroleum segments offset by declines in the petrochemicals segment.

Biomedical manufacturing tumbled 38.8 per cent, dragged by a contraction in the pharmaceuticals segment, which fell 69.7 per cent.