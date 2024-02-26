Singapore factory output turns positive with 1.1% rise in January, but disappoints estimates

SINGAPORE’S industrial production grew 1.1 per cent on year in January, in a turnaround from December 2023’s 2.4 per cent decline. This came even as output in the key electronics sector recorded a decline, Economic Development Board (EDB) data showed on Monday (Feb 26).

January’s performance was worse than expected by private-sector economists, who predicted a median 3.7 per cent expansion in a Bloomberg poll.

Excluding the volatile biomedical manufacturing cluster, factory output jumped 5.4 per cent year on year in the first month of 2024, widening from the 0.6 per cent growth observed in December.

January’s prints come after Singapore’s manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) improved again in January, edging up to 50.7 and marking the highest reading since December 2021, as regionwide factory activity continued to recover. The electronics sector PMI registered its third consecutive month of expansion.

Factory output in the key electronics sector slid 3.4 per cent from the year-ago period in January, reversing from December’s 6.2 per cent year-on-year gain. Most segments recorded losses for the month, with only the infocomms and consumer electronics segment growing, by 23.8 per cent.

Other clusters that recorded falls were:

Biomedical manufacturing (-25.9 per cent)

General manufacturing (-3.4 per cent)

In general manufacturing, the miscellaneous industries (7.1 per cent) and printing (5.8 per cent) segments rose, with the former recording higher production of construction-related materials. But the food, beverages and tobacco segment fell 9.7 per cent, largely led by lower production of dairy products and beverage concentrates.

Production in the remaining clusters grew year on year:

Transport engineering (43.5 per cent)

Precision engineering (27.7 per cent)

Chemicals (3.8 per cent)

Transport engineering’s aerospace segment output surged 69.1 per cent from January 2023’s low base, which had been caused in part by component shortages. The marine and offshore engineering segment grew 27.6 per cent, supported by a higher level of activity in the shipyards and increased production in oil and gas equipment. Conversely, the land segment contracted 4.3 per cent.

Both the machinery and systems segment as well as the precision modules and components segment of precision engineering recorded output growth in January.

As for the chemicals cluster, all segments registered increases in production except for petroleum, which contracted 6.2 per cent due to plant maintenance shutdowns.

On a seasonally adjusted, monthly basis, manufacturing output declined 5.7 per cent in January, worsening from December’s revised 1.3 per cent contraction. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, production dropped 6.6 per cent on the month, on a seasonally adjusted basis, reversing from the 2.1 per cent growth recorded in the previous month.