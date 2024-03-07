Singapore Indoor Stadium to make way for new ‘best-in-class’ indoor arena

THE Kallang Alive precinct is poised for an exciting addition with the construction of a new indoor arena that will replace the iconic Singapore Indoor Stadium (SIS), which has stood for over three decades.
The plan for a new facility was unveiled by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong during the parliamentary debate on the Ministry’s budget on Mar 7.
Noting that it will be among the “best-in-class globally”, the arena will be built adjacent to the current SIS site, said Tong. This 12,000-seater indoor stadium will continue to operate until the new indoor arena is up to minimise disruption to the pipeline of events and programming, which can continue throughout the construction period of the new arena.
As planning is in the early stages, there is currently no timeline for when construction will begin and more details – including the fate of the indoor stadium – will be shared later.
Pointing out that the new arena should have at least the same capacity as the SIS and be “future-proofed”, Tong added: “The hosting of high-quality international events is valuable, and also highly sought after. Our competitors are not standing still, and we, likewise, must continue to innovate and evolve if we want to continue to attract top-tier events.”
“We believe that it is now an opportune time to develop a new indoor arena that will be among the best-in-class globally. We have gone around to study some of the best arenas in the world, to learn from them.”
The government, he added, is considering an arena that can host more sophisticated events, can flexibly accommodate different types of events and have a faster turnaround time, as well as offer greater value to spectators with more varied hospitality suites, better seating and overall experience.
Designed by internationally acclaimed Japanese architect Kenzo Tange, the S$90 million indoor stadium was officially opened in December 1989 by then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew. The 54,178 sq m indoor stadium can hold up to 12,000 spectators and it has hosted a wide variety of entertainment and sports events, including the inaugural Youth Olympics (2010), WTA Finals (2014-2018), and Singapore Open (badminton).
On the entertainment front, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Britney Spears have performed there and more recently, the king of mandopop Jacky Cheung held a record 11 shows last July and August.
Singapore Badminton Association chief executive officer Alan Ow said: “While I must acknowledge the nostalgia and fond memories associated with the closing of the SIS... embracing the prospect of a new indoor arena is undeniably intriguing.”
“This presents an opportunity to enhance our facilities... The inclusion of the latest technology in the new arena can significantly improve the overall fan experience, especially considering that the current stadium was not purpose-built to host international sporting events.”
Basketball Association of Singapore’s chief executive Leon Neo added: “We are very excited about this news and we think that this is a right move by the government to recognise that we do not have many options of indoor competitions venues in Singapore to host high level competitions. It is encouraging that the government is progressively addressing them.”
Since assuming control of the Singapore Sports Hub in December 2022, authorities have been actively reviewing the Kallang Alive project – which includes the new arena – to make it an integrated ecosystem. Aside from hosting world-class events, it will allow for national athletes to train and compete, host the community, grassroots and school sports, as well as function as the testbed and breeding ground for sports innovation.
The Kallang precinct will also welcome two new facilities in 2024 -- the Kallang Tennis Hub and Football Hub – while new basketball courts and a softball/baseball facility will open at the former Bedok Swimming Complex and Jurong East respectively.
Eleven projects have been completed as part of the Sports Facilities Master Plan (SFMP), including the newly opened Bukit Canberra and ActiveSG Sport Village @ Jurong Town. Plans are also in place for new sports facilities in Clementi, Toa Payoh and Punggol.
The Disability Sports Masterplan (DSMP) will also be updated, with recommendations to be announced later in 2024. Twenty thousand persons with disabilities have participated in SportSG’s programmes since 2016 and the national govering body is on track to make all ActiveSG gyms inclusive by 2026. THE STRAITS TIMES