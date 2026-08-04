Singapore Manufacturing Federation names ex-Aspri executive director Wayne Yap as CEO

He is to lead the SMF’s efforts in beefing up local manufacturing amid global uncertainty, productivity pressures

Wayne Yap brings more than 20 years of experience in trade association leadership, government engagement, consulting and engineering to his position as SMF CEO. PHOTO: SMF

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) has appointed Wayne Yap, the former executive director of the Association of Process Industry (Aspri), as its CEO.

He assumed the position on Monday (Aug 3), said SMF in a statement on Tuesday.

Yap, with more than 20 years of experience in trade association leadership, government engagement, consulting and engineering, is to lead SMF’s efforts to strengthen and transform Singapore’s manufacturing industry.

His appointment comes as the local manufacturing sector continues to navigate global uncertainty and productivity pressures, noted SMF in the statement.

Yap was executive director of Aspri for almost 10 years from 2016, and concurrently board trustee of Aspri Credential Solutions – the association’s data analytics, processing and credential tracking arm – for nearly two years from 2024. He stepped down from these roles in July 2026, his account on LinkedIn indicated.

During his tenure, Yap led several initiatives in workforce development, industry infrastructure and digital transformation, and was involved in developing programmes for the process sector.

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This included the Ministry of Manpower Enhanced R1 Framework, which raises workforce skill and training standards to help foreign work permit holders qualify for a higher-skilled levy tier; and the Workers Credentialling System, a platform that tracks workers’ completion of mandatory skills and safety courses.

He also contributed to the Trade Association and Chambers-led worker accommodation model, which aims to improve migrant worker housing.

Before joining Aspri, he was lead consultant at professional services firm PwC Singapore, where he advised owner-managed and family-owned businesses on growth, governance, risk management and related business needs.

He also spent three years as senior manager at Spring Singapore – the statutory board now known as Enterprise Singapore – supporting development of the engineering-services sector.

Dennis Mark, Yap’s predecessor in the CEO position for three years, stepped down from the top job in May.

SMF then designated Melvin Tan as interim CEO until Yap’s appointment. Tan carries on as the federation’s vice-president and honorary secretary.