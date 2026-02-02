Singapore manufacturing PMI at a 10-month high in January, driven by AI boom

The overall purchasing managers’ index is up 0.2 point at 50.5, marking the sixth straight month of expansion

[SINGAPORE] Overall factory activity in Singapore rose to 50.5 in January, its highest reading in 10 months, as manufacturers across the region benefited from sustained demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-related products.

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose 0.2 point to 50.5 in January from 50.3 in December, data from the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) showed on Monday (Feb 2).

This marks the sixth straight month of expansion. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while one below 50 indicates decline.