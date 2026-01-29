The company will seek damages against ex-founder Matthew Soh for breach of confidence; competing firm MeGoRide must suspend operations

Hourly motorcycle rental company MeGoRide must suspend its business until the legal dispute with GoTakeBike is settled. PHOTO: MEGORIDE

[SINGAPORE] Motorcycle rental company GoTakeBike is bringing legal action against an ex-founder for allegedly using its intellectual property and confidential knowledge in a rival company.

According to a court order dated Jan 28, GoTakeBike has been given permission to claim for damages against Soh Say Wee, also known as Matthew Soh.

Soh is an undischarged bankrupt as of April 2016 and claiming damages requires permission of the court.