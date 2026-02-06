Singapore to raise entry permit fees for foreign-registered vehicles from 2027

The annual 10 free VEP days and the free VEP hours on weekdays will also be removed. PHOTO: ST, ONG WEE JIN

[SINGAPORE] The Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) fees for foreign-registered cars and motorcycles and the Goods Vehicle Permit (GVP) fee for foreign-registered goods vehicles will be raised from Jan 1, 2027.

The annual 10 free VEP days and the free VEP hours on weekdays will also be removed, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Feb 6).

The authority said it reviews these fees periodically to ensure that the cost of owning and using a foreign-registered vehicle in Singapore will commensurate with that of a Singapore-registered vehicle. It added the cost difference has widened in recent years, “giving rise to the need to increase” the fees.

The VEP fee for foreign-registered cars and motorcycles entering Singapore will be raised to S$50 a day and S$7 a day respectively, from the current S$35 a day and S$4 a day.

From Jan 1, 2027, the VEP fee will apply on all days, except on weekends and Singapore public holidays.

Currently, on top of weekends and public holidays here, those driving foreign-registered cars and motorcycles will get 10 free VEP days each calendar year.

They also do not need to pay the VEP if they enter Singapore from 5pm and exit by 2am the next day, or if they enter Singapore from 12pm and exit by 2am the next day during Singapore’s June and December school holidays.

The GVP fee for foreign-registered goods vehicles will be raised from S$40 to S$70 per calendar month.

Owners of foreign-registered goods vehicles can continue to purchase the GVP at the current fee of S$40 before the revised fee comes into effect.

However, GVP with a validity period from the effective date of the revised fee will be charged at S$70 for every calendar month, said LTA.

To prepare for the use of Singapore’s new Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system for road charging from Jan 1, 2027, motorists can install the new ERP2 On-Board Units (OBU) in their foreign-registered vehicles from April 1.

The OBU must be installed in Malaysian taxis, for tracking and enforcement purposes in Singapore, but optional for other foreign-registered vehicles.

From Jan 1, foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore without an OBU must pay a flat-rate ERP fee of S$3 for motorcycles and S$10 for all other vehicles for every ERP operational day that the vehicle travels on Singapore roads.

Currently, foreign-registered cars without an In-Vehicle Unit will be charged S$5 each day when using ERP-priced roads during ERP operating hours.

Motorists can install the OBU in their foreign-registered vehicles at S$158.70 until Dec 31, which excludes the cost of installation.

The OBU can be installed in Singapore by only authorised workshops and technicians.

Interested motorists may check with authorised OBU workshops on the installation fee, said LTA, adding that it will announce the details on OBU installation for foreign motorists in due course. THE STRAITS TIMES