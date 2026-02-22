Singapore ready to introduce more support measures if necessary as Trump’s 15% tariff threat heightens uncertainty: DPM Gan

He highlights that the relative competitiveness of Singapore exports will not be affected, even if tariffs are to be applied across the board

DPM Gan notes that the government is monitoring the situation closely and will engage its US counterparts to seek clarity on the implementation of the new Section 122 tariffs. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore government is closely monitoring fresh tariff developments and engaging its US counterparts, but stands ready to render more support measures if needed, as US President Donald Trump’s new 15 per cent tariff threat heightens uncertainty.

Speaking at a media doorstop on Sunday (Feb 22), Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said: “(The latest developments) is a stark reminder to all of us that we are now facing a very unpredictable and uncertain operating environment.”

While details regarding the implementation of tariffs are still unknown, he highlighted that the relative competitiveness of Singapore exports would not be affected, even if tariffs were to be applied across the board.

“We will still have opportunities for Singapore to be able to continue doing business with the US,” said Gan, though he pointed to higher costs that will slow down investments and trade.

The government is monitoring the situation closely and will engage its US counterparts to seek clarity on the implementation of the new Section 122 tariffs and processes for tariff refunds, said a spokesperson from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

The government has yet to revise its growth forecast.

Gan’s remarks came as US President Donald Trump on Saturday raised the global duty on imports in the US to 15 per cent from 10 per cent, doubling down on his promise to maintain his aggressive tariff policy.

Just a day earlier, the US Supreme Court ruled that the president does not have the authority to unilaterally impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Shortly after the landmark ruling – which challenged the cornerstone of Trump’s trade policy of his second term – the president moved to impose a new 10 per cent global levy using another trade law provision.

The initial tariffs announced on Friday were scheduled to go into effect on Feb 24 at 12.01 am Washington time, indicated a White House fact sheet.

The latest development on Saturday, however, did not go into details on the timing for the increased tariffs.

The new tariff is being imposed under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act, which allows the president to impose tariffs for 150 days without congressional approval. The tariffs can be no higher than 15 per cent.

Given the time limit of Section 122, Gan said: “There’s still significant uncertainty surrounding the tariffs... We can expect that there will be changes to the tariff in time to come.”

To that end, Gan added that the government will continue working with the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce, and reach out to its stakeholders, companies and workers to assess the impact of the tariffs on their businesses and jobs.

When asked if there is a possibility that Singapore will be free of tariffs in the next five months – given that the city-state has neither a big trade surplus with the US nor unfair trade practices – Gan said he “discourages Singaporeans to think that way”.

US Census Bureau data indicated that the US ran a goods trade surplus of US$3.6 billion with Singapore in 2025, higher than the surplus of US$1.9 billion in 2024.

“The world is very uncertain; and what’s going to happen in five months time is still very far away, very difficult to predict,” he added.

“We have already seen that the US administration is able to create new avenues to continue with the tariff structure... I think it is better for us to accept the fact that we are going to have to live with this uncertain world...”

Under IEEPA, a baseline tariff of 10 per cent was charged on goods from Singapore – a US free trade partner since 2004 – under the so-called “Liberation Day” reciprocal tariffs announced by Trump in April 2025.

Apart from the baseline tariffs on Singapore goods, different tariffs apply to certain sectors, such as pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.

About 75 per cent of the city-state’s semiconductor exports enter the US duty-free or at reduced rates due to exemptions for US data centres, research and development, consumer applications and supply chain buildout.

Singapore-based pharma companies are subject to a 100 per cent tariff on branded or patented pharmaceutical products unless the company is building a manufacturing facility in the US. However, implementation of the tariff has been delayed.

The MTI spokesperson said certain types of goods are exempted from the Section 122 tariffs, such as pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients, and certain electronics.

“Semiconductors and pharmaceuticals are not subject to the Section 122 tariffs, as they may be the subject of Section 232 tariffs that have not yet been imposed,” said the spokesperson.

While widespread fears that the tariffs would trigger a sharp slowdown last year did not materialise, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had noted in the Budget 2026 speech that “growth will be harder in this changed world... We must aim higher, move faster and be prepared to take calculated risks.”

He had said that Singapore must stay open, but connect in smarter, more diversified and more resilient ways. New connections have been formed, such as the Future of Investment and Trade Partnership, and agreements have been inked including the EU-Singapore Digital Trade Agreement.