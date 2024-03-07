Singapore Recreation Club plans S$16.6 million renovation, but some members baulk at S$3,000 fee

SRC president Chang Yeh Hong says the transformation is necessary for the “survival” of SRC.

THE Singapore Recreation Club (SRC) is planning a S$16.6 million clubhouse refurbishment as part of plans to attract younger members – but some older members object to the cost.

Speaking to The Business Times, SRC president Chang Yeh Hong said: “For some of those senior members where the runway is short, obviously they are thinking about why they need to put more money behind this.”

The social club will seek S$3,000 from each of its 4,782 members – or some S$14.3 million in total – to fund the bulk of the two-year renovation project, with the rest coming from its cash reserves.

Members will get back up to S$1,650 in the form of transferable food and beverage credits. A 12-month instalment...