Singapore retail sales fall 0.4% in January, dragged by later Chinese New Year timing

The drop misses forecast of 2.8% growth and reverses December’s 2.5% gain

[SINGAPORE] Retail sales in Singapore swung to a 0.4 per cent year-on-year decline in January 2026, as the shift in Chinese New Year timing from January to February stripped out a major spending boost compared with a year earlier.

The decline reversed the revised 2.5 per cent growth recorded in December 2025, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday (Mar 5).

January’s figure also missed private-sector economists’ median forecast of 2.8 per cent growth, according to a Bloomberg poll.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales tumbled 2.8 per cent against December’s 1.8 per cent expansion.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 6.1 per cent, reversing December’s 2.7 per cent contraction.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales grew 7.1 per cent in January on a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, against a decline of 3.4 per cent the month prior.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Retail sales growth

Year on year: -0.4 per cent

Year on year, excluding motor vehicles: -2.8 per cent

Month on month, seasonally adjusted: 6.1 per cent

Month on month, seasonally adjusted, excluding motor vehicles: 7.1 per cent

Total retail sales value: S$4.6 billion

Year on year, sales grew in seven of the 14 categories:

Food and alcohol: 1.6 per cent

Motor vehicles: 15.6 per cent

Furniture and household equipment: 1.3 per cent

Recreational goods: 19.6 per cent

Watches and jewellery: 15.1 per cent

Computer and telecommunications equipment: 14.1 per cent

Optical goods and books: 11.5 per cent

These categories posted a decline:

Department stores: -12.3 per cent

Supermarkets and hypermarkets: -9.7 per cent

Minimarts and convenience stores: -2.7 per cent

Petrol service stations: -9.7 per cent

Cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods: -0.4 per cent

Wearing apparel and footwear: -12.9 per cent

Others: -14.9 per cent

Food and beverage services growth

Year on year: -3.4 per cent

Month on month, seasonally adjusted: 1.8 per cent

Restaurants: -9.3 per cent

Fast food outlets: -1 per cent

Food caterers: 3.1 per cent

Cafes: 9.3 per cent

Food courts and other eating places: 0.9 per cent