The Business Times

Singapore retail sales growth eases to 2.7%, far short of 8% forecast

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, retail sales fall 5.4%

Summarise
Tessa Oh

Tessa Oh

Published Thu, Feb 5, 2026 · 02:35 PM
    • Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales grew 1.7%, easing from November’s 5.8% expansion.
    • Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales grew 1.7%, easing from November’s 5.8% expansion. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Retail sales in Singapore rose 2.7 per cent year on year in December, missing economists’ forecasts of 8 per cent growth and slowing sharply from November’s 6.2 per cent increase.

    Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales grew 1.7 per cent, easing from November’s 5.8 per cent expansion.

    On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 5.4 per cent, a sharper decline than November’s 0.2 per cent contraction.

    Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales fell 6.7 per cent on a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis.

    Retail sales growth

    Year on year: 2.7 per cent

    Year on year, excluding motor vehicles: 1.7 per cent

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    Month on month, seasonally adjusted: -5.4 per cent

    Month on month, seasonally adjusted, excluding motor vehicles: -6.7 per cent

    Total retail sales value: S$4.8 billion

    Year on year, sales grew in eight of the 14 categories:

    • Supermarkets and hypermarkets: 4 per cent
    • Minimarts and convenience stores: 4.9 per cent
    • Motor vehicles: 10.4 per cent
    • Cosmetics, toilertries and medical goods: 0.2 per cent
    • Recreational goods: 13.4 per cent
    • Watches and jewellery: 7.1 per cent
    • Computer and telecommunications equipment: 12.8 per cent
    • Optical good and books: 1 per cent

    These categories posted a decline:

    • Department stores: -1.7 per cent
    • Food and alcohol: -7.1 per cent
    • Petrol service stations: -9.1 per cent
    • Wearing apparel and footwear: -1.8 per cent
    • Others: -7.4 per cent

    Retail sales was flat for the furniture and household equipment sector.

    Food and beverage services growth

    Year on year: 0.7 per cent

    Month on month, seasonally adjusted: -2.2 per cent

    • Restaurants: -3.4 per cent
    • Fast food outlets: 3.1 per cent
    • Food caterers: 5.4 per cent
    • Cafes, food courts and other eating places: 2.4 per cent

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Singapore economySingapore retailretail sales

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More