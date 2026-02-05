Singapore retail sales growth eases to 2.7%, far short of 8% forecast
On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, retail sales fall 5.4%
- Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales grew 1.7%, easing from November’s 5.8% expansion. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] Retail sales in Singapore rose 2.7 per cent year on year in December, missing economists’ forecasts of 8 per cent growth and slowing sharply from November’s 6.2 per cent increase.
Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales grew 1.7 per cent, easing from November’s 5.8 per cent expansion.
On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 5.4 per cent, a sharper decline than November’s 0.2 per cent contraction.
Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales fell 6.7 per cent on a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis.
Retail sales growth
Year on year: 2.7 per cent
Year on year, excluding motor vehicles: 1.7 per cent
Navigate Asia in
a new global order
Get the insights delivered to your inbox.
Month on month, seasonally adjusted: -5.4 per cent
Month on month, seasonally adjusted, excluding motor vehicles: -6.7 per cent
Total retail sales value: S$4.8 billion
Year on year, sales grew in eight of the 14 categories:
- Supermarkets and hypermarkets: 4 per cent
- Minimarts and convenience stores: 4.9 per cent
- Motor vehicles: 10.4 per cent
- Cosmetics, toilertries and medical goods: 0.2 per cent
- Recreational goods: 13.4 per cent
- Watches and jewellery: 7.1 per cent
- Computer and telecommunications equipment: 12.8 per cent
- Optical good and books: 1 per cent
These categories posted a decline:
- Department stores: -1.7 per cent
- Food and alcohol: -7.1 per cent
- Petrol service stations: -9.1 per cent
- Wearing apparel and footwear: -1.8 per cent
- Others: -7.4 per cent
Retail sales was flat for the furniture and household equipment sector.
Food and beverage services growth
Year on year: 0.7 per cent
Month on month, seasonally adjusted: -2.2 per cent
- Restaurants: -3.4 per cent
- Fast food outlets: 3.1 per cent
- Food caterers: 5.4 per cent
- Cafes, food courts and other eating places: 2.4 per cent
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.