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Singapore SMEs increasingly ‘immune to uncertainty’ after years of volatility: OCBC executive

The OCBC SME Index shows they remain in expansionary mode in Q2, albeit at a slower rate than in Q1

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Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Wed, Jul 15, 2026 · 04:00 PM
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    • OCBC’s Eric Ong says SMEs are now more adaptable and resilient, having learnt to build up more buffers and diversify their supply chains.
    • OCBC’s Eric Ong says SMEs are now more adaptable and resilient, having learnt to build up more buffers and diversify their supply chains. PHOTO: OCBC

    [SINGAPORE] Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore have increasingly built a tolerance against volatility, after multiple years of uncertainty in recent times.

    They are now more adaptable and resilient, having learnt to build up more buffers and diversify their supply chains, said Eric Ong, head of enterprise banking, global commercial banking at OCBC.

    “The SMEs have adjusted,” he said. “When you talk to SMEs now, the antenna for risk management is so much higher to navigate the uncertainty.”

    SMEsSingapore SMEsOCBC

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