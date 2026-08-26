The Business Times
business-time-50

Singapore stocks fall, bucking regional gains; STI down 0.2%

Sembcorp Industries leads the gainers on the blue-chip index

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Aug 26, 2026 · 06:07 PM
    • Across the broader market, gainers outnumber losers 281 to 244, after 938.6 million securities worth S$1.6 billion change hands.
    • Across the broader market, gainers outnumber losers 281 to 244, after 938.6 million securities worth S$1.6 billion change hands. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended lower on Wednesday (Aug 26), even as indices in the region rose.

    The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.2 per cent or 14.09 points to finish at 5,721.59.

    Sembcorp Industries led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 1.2 per cent or S$0.07 to S$6.12.

    The worst performer among STI constituents was DFI Retail Group , which fell 2.5 per cent or US$0.09 to US$3.55.

    The local banks all ended lower. DBS lost 0.2 per cent to S$76.24, OCBC fell 0.2 per cent to S$31.44, and UOB was down 0.4 per cent at S$40.95.

    Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, Golden Agri-Resources was the top gainer, rising 4.9 per cent or S$0.015 to S$0.32.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    China Aviation Oil was the index’s biggest decliner, falling 4.1 per cent or S$0.06 to S$1.42.

    Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 281 to 244, after 938.6 million securities worth S$1.6 billion changed hands.

    Addvalue Tech was the most actively traded stock on the Singapore bourse, with 77.1 million shares worth S$11.6 million changing hands. The counter rose 2.1 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.149.

    Key regional indices were in the positive territory. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.6 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was up 1 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.6 per cent, and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI advanced 0.7 per cent.

    Vishnu Varathan, managing director and head of macro strategy for the Asia-Pacific at Mizuho Securities (Singapore), said on Wednesday that impending US fiscal consolidation plans risk being a let-down for global markets.

    Sceptical markets will raise the bar for fiscal consolidation, and long-end US Treasury yields are expected to remain particularly vulnerable to “sell America” risks, he added.

    This article has been written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Singapore StocksStraits Times Index

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Air India is reportedly seeking US$1.5 billion in fresh equity from shareholders Tata and Singapore Airlines to fund its turnaround.

    Singapore Airlines faces some bleak choices as it lays trapped in Air India’s money pit

    Semakau now houses the city-state’s offshore landfill. The first refinery operates in Bukom, and an airstrip is located on Pulau Sudong.

    NDR 2026: Singapore to create new Western island to support 'new generation of industries'

    Police reports had been lodged against Radiant World.

    Singapore police raid Radiant World office as probe widens

    BT

    Yes chef: Four hawkers share what it’s like behind the counter

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More