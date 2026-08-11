Singapore upgrades 2026 key exports growth forecast to 14-16% on electronics-led H1 outperformance

Q2 NODX growth comes in at 27.4%, following the previous quarter’s 9.6% expansion

The 18.6% year-on-year NODX growth in the first half of 2026 marks the strongest H1 performance since 2010. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) has significantly raised the Republic’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) forecast for 2026 to a range of 14 to 16 per cent, from 3 to 5 per cent previously.

This upgrade was primarily underpinned by the better-than-expected NODX performance in the first half of the year, the agency said in its quarterly trade review on Tuesday (Aug 11) morning.

It noted that key exports grew by 18.6 per cent on the year in H1, marking the strongest first-half performance since 2010.