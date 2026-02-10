Singapore upgrades 2026 key exports growth forecast to 2-4% as global outlook improves

Non-oil domestic exports up 4.8% in 2025

EnterpriseSG previously forecast NODX to come between 0 and 2% for 2026. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) has upgraded the Republic’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) growth forecast for 2026 to 2 to 4 per cent, from 0 to 2 per cent previously, on the back of a slightly improved global economic outlook.

Key exports’ growth will be supported in part by electronics amid strong artificial intelligence (AI)-related demand, the agency said in its quarterly trade review released on Tuesday (Feb 10) morning.

EnterpriseSG said its new 2026 full-year forecast is “consistent with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) projection of softer growth in global trade volumes in 2026”.

But the overall pace is expected to moderate, after full-year 2025 key exports growth came in at a stronger-than-expected 4.8 per cent, extending 2024’s 0.2 per cent rise.

Electronic shipments expanded by 12.7 per cent in 2025, up from the 8.2 per cent increase the year before. This was due to integrated circuits (16.3 per cent), PCs (65.1 per cent) and disk media products (13.3 per cent).

Noting strong AI-related demand in Q4 2025 in particular, EnterpriseSG added: “This momentum is expected to carry into 2026 as export orders for the electronics segment remained strong, with firms expecting higher orders in Q1 2026.”

Non-electronic NODX grew 2.5 per cent last year, reversing from the 1.9 per cent decline in 2024. Non-monetary gold (56 per cent), pharmaceuticals (10.6 per cent) and structures of ships and boats (188.9 per cent) were the key drivers.

A “year-end surge” in non-monetary gold and pharmaceuticals contributed notably to full-year 2025 NODX growth, EnterpriseSG said, adding that this was “driven respectively by high gold prices amid demand for safe-haven assets and a boost in pharmaceuticals output in Q4 2025”.

The agency noted an improved external economic outlook for 2026, notwithstanding continued uncertainty.

The IMF upgraded its global growth forecast to 3.3 per cent, from 3.1 per cent, it noted. EnterpriseSG also highlighted growth outlook upgrades for “most of its key trading partners”, naming China, the US, the euro area and Asean-5.

“On the trade front, the World Trade Organization highlighted that the rapid acceleration of AI may lead to higher overall growth in global merchandise trade in 2026 than its projection of 0.5 per cent,” it added.

EnterpriseSG raised its forecast for these reasons. It expects that robust AI-related demand and high gold prices will continue to support NODX growth.

But downside risks include an escalation in trade tensions or a correction in AI-related investment demand.

Overall, NODX to Singapore’s top markets expanded in 2025. The biggest contributors to the increase were Taiwan (37.4 per cent), South Korea (21.7 per cent) and the European Union (12.2 per cent)..

Total merchandise trade rose 8.7 per cent to S$1.4 trillion in 2025, up from the 6.6 per cent increase recorded in the previous year.

Total services trade expanded 3.3 per cent last year, following 2024’s 13 per cent jump, with both imports and exports growing.

Final-quarter performance

In the fourth quarter alone, NODX expanded 12.7 per cent, from a 3.4 per cent contraction recorded in the preceding quarter.

Electronic shipments for the fourth quarter climbed 23.4 per cent, higher than the previous quarter’s 7.1 per cent increase. Meanwhile, non-electronic shipments grew 9.4 per cent, compared with the 6.5 per cent contraction in the preceding quarter.

Total merchandise trade rose 14.5 per cent in Q4, up from the 8.2 per cent recorded in Q3.

Total exports expanded by 15 per cent, up from Q3 2025’s 8.2 per cent. Non-oil exports (17.6 per cent) drove growth, while oil exports declined (-0.4 per cent).

Total imports rose by 14.1 per cent, extending Q3’s 8.6 per cent growth.

In Q4, total services trade grew 2.2 per cent, up from the 2 per cent rise reported in Q3. Services exports expanded by 2.3 per cent, and imports rose 2.1 per cent in Q4.