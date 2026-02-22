Singapore watching developments, could introduce support measures as Trump’s 15% tariff threat raises uncertainty: DPM Gan

Opportunities for Singapore to do business with US still exist even if tariffs are applied

DPM Gan notes that the government is monitoring the situation closely and will engage its US counterparts to seek clarity on the implementation of the new Section 122 tariffs. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore government is closely monitoring fresh tariff developments and engaging its US counterparts, and stands ready to render more support measures if needed, as US President Donald Trump’s new 15 per cent tariff threat heightens uncertainty.

Speaking at a media doorstop on Sunday (Feb 22), Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said: “(The latest development) is a stark reminder to all of us that we are now facing a very unpredictable and uncertain operating environment.”

While implementation details remain unclear, he said Singapore’s relative export competitiveness would not be affected even if tariffs were applied across the board.