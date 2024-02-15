Singapore’s 2023 GDP growth revised down marginally to 1.1%; 2024 forecast kept at 1 to 3%

SINGAPORE’S economy grew 1.1 per cent in 2023, revised down marginally from advance estimates, data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showed on Thursday (Feb 15).

Advance estimates released early in January had put full-year growth at 1.2 per cent, moderating from the 2022 full-year growth figure of 3.8 per cent.

The downward revision came as fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth was revised down to 2.2 per cent year on year, lower than the advance estimate of 2.8 per cent, but still marking an acceleration from the third quarter’s 1 per cent expansion.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 1.2 per cent in Q4, picking up slightly from 1 per cent in Q3. This was also down from the advance estimate of 1.7 per cent.

MTI kept its 2024 growth forecast range unchanged at 1 to 3 per cent, noting that the external demand outlook has remained mostly unchanged since its last economic survey in November last year.

“Growth in the advanced economies is expected to moderate in the first half of the year, mainly due to continued tight financial conditions, before recovering gradually in line with an expected easing of monetary policy as inflationary pressures recede,” MTI said.

It added that a pickup in growth is expected in the regional economies this year, partly supported by the turnaround in global electronics demand.

But the ministry highlighted that downside risks remain significant. For instance, escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict or war in Ukraine could disrupt global supply chains and commodity markets, weighing on global trade and growth.

The lagged effects of monetary tightening could trigger latent vulnerabilities in banking and financial systems, putting stress on regional economies with external financing needs.

And if the global disinflation process is disrupted by cost shocks such as adverse weather conditions, financial conditions could stay tight for longer, weakening economic recovery momentum.

Edward Robinson, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) chief economist, was asked in a media briefing whether, given the expectation that advanced economies will ease monetary policy in H2 of this year, Singapore will do the same.

He reiterated that the current policy stance “remains appropriate”, adding that the next policy statement from the central bank is scheduled for April 2024. The MAS’ core inflation outlook is unchanged, he said, while flagging “continuing uncertainties on both the growth and inflation front”.

For Singapore, growth in the manufacturing and trade-related sectors is expected to pick up gradually with the turnaround in global electronics demand.

In particular, the manufacturing sector’s electronics and precision engineering clusters are projected to rebound, especially given the stronger-than-expected recovery in semiconductor sales globally and domestically.

The city-state’s electronics output had contracted for five consecutive quarters from Q3 2022 to Q3 2023, and registered a 3.2 per cent decline in 2023, reversing the 2.6 per cent expansion in 2022. But it is expected to recover in 2024, following the normalisation of inventory levels and an increase in demand for PC, smartphone and automotive chips.

Meanwhile, the wholesale trade sector’s machinery, equipment and supplies segment will also gain from higher external demand for electronic components as well as telecommunications and computers.

The continued recovery in air travel and tourism demand will also support growth in Singapore’s tourism and aviation-related sectors, including aerospace, air transport and accommodation, as well as consumer-facing sectors such as retail trade and food and beverage services. Still, the pace of growth for most of these sectors is expected to moderate from that in 2023.

Sectoral performance

On the whole, GDP growth in 2023 was driven mainly by the other services, information and communications and transportation and storage sectors, said MTI Permanent Secretary (Development) Dr Beh Swan Gin at the media briefing.

The goods producing industries – consisting of manufacturing and construction – contracted by 2.9 per cent.

The manufacturing sector shrank by 4.3 per cent, a turnaround from the 2.7 per cent growth in 2022. Except for transport engineering, the rest of the clusters within the sector recorded output declines.

The construction sector grew by 5.2 per cent, improving from the 4.6 per cent growth in 2022, driven by expansions in both public and private-sector construction works.

The services producing industries expanded by 2.3 per cent, slowing from the 5.1 per cent growth in 2022. Other services was up 4.4 per cent, information and communications grew 5.7 per cent, and transportation and storage jumped 2.3 per cent in 2023.

In the fourth quarter, most sectors grew year on year, with retail trade (-0.3 per cent), food and beverage services (-1.5 per cent), professional services (-0.7 per cent), and administrative and support services (-1.7 per cent) being the exceptions.

The administrative and support services sector’s poor performance came on the back of contractions in both the other administrative and support services, as well as rental and leasing segments.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the sector contracted by 0.7 per cent, deteriorating from the 0.3 per cent contraction in the third quarter.

The finance and insurance sector marked the sharpest growth in Q4, at 5.4 per cent. This was faster than the preceding quarter’s 2.5 per cent expansion.

Within the sector, the banks segment recorded a surge in net fees and commissions amid higher wealth management income, while expansions were reported in the insurance segment and the activities auxiliary to the financial services segment.

Quarter on quarter, seasonally adjusted, the sector was up 4.1 per cent, improving from 1.2 per cent previously.

The manufacturing sector also grew in Q4, rising 1.4 per cent year on year, and reversing from the 4.9 per cent contraction the previous quarter. This was due to output increases in the electronics, transport engineering and chemicals clusters.

Manufacturing was also up on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, growing 4.5 per cent, extending Q3’s 0.8 per cent expansion.