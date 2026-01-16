Singapore’s key exports growth eases to 6.1% in December as pharma drags

UOB raises its 2026 forecast to 3%, from 1.2%

NODX to six of Singapore's top 10 markets declined in December. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s key exports rose by a slower-than-expected 6.1 per cent year on year in December, bolstered by electronics shipments but weighed down by pharmaceuticals, data from Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) showed on Friday (Jan 16).

The electronics boom is expected to continue supporting non-oil domestic exports (NODX) growth in 2026, economists said, with UOB raising its full-year projection.

The latest print marked moderation from several months of double-digit expansions: NODX grew 11.5 per cent in November; and 21.1 per cent in October. The median estimate for the latest print in a Bloomberg poll of private-sector economists was a 10.1 per cent jump.