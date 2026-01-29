Singapore’s total employment up by 19,600 in Q4; retrenchment level rises in 2025: MOM

Both residents and non-residents saw higher employment growth in 2025 compared to in 2024, with MOM stating a breakdown in employment change figures in Q4 will be released in mid-March. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Total employment in Singapore rose by 19,600 in the fourth quarter of 2025, based on advance estimates released by the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) on Thursday (Jan 29).

This comes in slightly lower than the 25,100 increase in Q3 2025, noted the statement. However, the Q4 2025 employment growth figure is higher than those in corresponding periods Q4 2024 (at 7,700) and Q3 2023 (at 3,900).

Both residents and non-residents saw higher employment growth in 2025 compared to in 2024, with MOM stating a breakdown in employment change figures in Q4 will be released in mid-March.

According to the report, resident employment growth in Q4 2025 was backed by “seasonal year-end hiring gains”, in the areas of administrative support services and retail trade.

It however softened in certain “outward-oriented sectors” such as wholesale trade, information and communications, and transportation and storage, likely as global economic uncertainties continued to weigh on employment prospects in these sectors.

Total employment growth for the full-year in 2025 stood at 57,300, higher than that for 2024 at 44,500.

Unemployment

The overall unemployment rate in 2025 stood at 2 per cent, with resident unemployment recorded at 2.8 per cent and citizen unemployment at 3 per cent.

This level has remained “steady,” compared with data from the past two years.

Retrenchments, however, saw an uptick to reach 14,400, or 6.2 retrenched per 1,000 employees, due to more layoffs in the first three quarters of 2025, compared to the same period last year.

In Q4 2025, 3,600 employees were retrenched, around the same level as that in the previous quarter.

The incidence of retrenchment did stay low at 1.5 retrenched per 1,000 employees in Q4 2025, around the same level of 1.6 in Q3 2025.

Outlook

Looking ahead for Q1 2026, business expectations suggest that the labour market will continue to expand, though firms are becoming more cautious in their hiring plans.

“The proportion of firms expecting to hire in the next three months has edged down slightly, from 44.1 per cent in September 2025 to 43.3 per cent in December 2025,” noted MOM.

At the same time, a larger share of firms expects to raise wages over the same period, up from 19.3 per cent to 26.4 per cent, pointing towards persistent competition for labour in certain areas.

“While the share of firms expecting to retrench workers also rose from 2.3 per cent to 4.3 per cent over the same period – it stayed low,” the statement indicated. “(This) suggests selective workforce adjustments rather than broad-based job cuts.”