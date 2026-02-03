Singapore’s tourism receipts could set record in 2026, despite slower arrivals growth

STB’s arrivals forecast is more conservative for this year, after tourist volumes missed estimates in 2025

Events such as the F1 night race help to drive Singapore's appeal as a tourism destination, says STB. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has set a higher prediction for tourism receipts in 2026, even as it lowered its forecast for the total number of international visitor arrivals.

This comes as tourist spending for 2025 looks poised to outperform, but full-year arrivals fell slightly short of the statutory board’s projection.

In its year-in-review on Tuesday (Feb 3), STB said it expects 17 million to 18 million international visitor arrivals this year, slightly below the 2025 forecast of 17 million to 18.5 million arrivals. Singapore recorded 16.9 million arrivals in 2025.

But the agency also anticipates that tourism receipts will reach somewhere between S$31 billion and S$32.5 billion in 2026, which could set a new record.

This is up from the S$29 billion to S$30.5 billion forecast for 2025 – which Singapore is “on track to exceed”, based on the record S$23.9 billion in tourism receipts collected in the first three quarters.

The 2025 full-year tourism spending will be announced in the second quarter of this year.

“The 2026 projections take a measured approach given global economic uncertainty and political instability affecting travel patterns globally,” it said.

STB chief executive Melissa Ow added that, as the agency works towards its Tourism 2040 goals and a sustainable tourism sector, it will continue seeking opportunities to reach new markets, and support tourism businesses and workers to “develop differentiated products and experiences”.

Under its Tourism 2040 road map, STB aims to drive tourism growth while navigating rising global competition, shifting demographics and increasing resource constraints. It projects that tourism receipts will reach between S$47 billion and S$50 billion by 2040.

“New experiences will debut in 2026,” STB said, naming “innovative entertainment concepts” such as immersive dining experiences from AndSoForth and the return of Kooza by Cirque du Soleil to Singapore as examples.

K-pop group BTS will perform four nights in Singapore this December as part of its world tour, marking their longest stop in Asia outside of South Korea and Japan, it noted. Singapore also serves as the Disney Cruise Line’s first Asia homeport, with the Disney Adventure set for its maiden voyage in March after a three-month delay.

Other highlights include the new sprint race at the 2026 Formula 1 Grand Prix in October and the opening of the Grange Road Events Space by Live Nation by end-2026.

As for the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions industry, the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence held its annual conference here in January, with this being the first time this event was held outside the US in its 40-year history.

The city-state will also host Herbalife Extravaganza in June, which is expected to be Singapore’s largest meeting and incentive travel event that is expected to draw some 25,000 visitors.