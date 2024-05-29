Applications open for 22nd Singapore Prestige Brand Award

APPLICATIONS are open for this year’s Singapore Prestige Brand Award (SPBA), launching the search for the Republic’s most innovative and forward-thinking brands.

This year’s theme, “Branding into the Smart Future”, also aims to recognise home-grown brands that have embraced digitalisation in their branding efforts.

The theme is meant to “guide us in our search for brands that exemplify creativity, strategic insight and a clear vision for the future”, said Chew Lee Ching, chairman of the SPBA 2024 organising committee, on Wednesday (May 29).

SPBA is jointly organised by the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and Lianhe Zaobao, and sponsored by Maybank Singapore.

Since its launch in 2002, more than 450 local brands have been celebrated for their accomplishments in branding.

There are five award categories: Promising Brands (for firms established between three and eight years); established brands (more than five years); Heritage Brands (more than 25 years); Regional Brands (at least three years, with a presence in at least three foreign markets); and Special Merit.

The special merit category is by invitation only, and awarded to government agencies and not-for-profit organisations that have made significant efforts in branding.

“The SPBA journey gave me a very good structure about visualising our brand’s mission and vision,” said Mark Fernandes, director of gastroenterology group Gutcare.

He was speaking at a dialogue during Wednesday’s launch event, where past SPBA winners were invited to share their business journeys. Gutcare won in the Promising Brands category at last year’s awards.

“(It was) also a very good introduction to all the government schemes and bodies that help SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) grow,” Dr Fernandes added.