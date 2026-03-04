The 8,000 sq ft club at Tanjong Pagar is owned by Grant Wee, the youngest child of UOB CEO Wee Ee Cheong

Trapeze Rec Club offered recovery and physiotherapy services, such as cold plunges and an infrared sauna. PHOTO: TRAPEZE REC CLUB

[SINGAPORE] Boutique holistic wellness player Trapeze Rec Club, one of the earlier entrants into the Republic’s growing wellness space, will shut after five years.

The club will have its last day of operations on Mar 22, with personal training sessions to run until then.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Tuesday (Mar 3), owner Grant Wee said the club’s upcoming lease renewal prompted the team to take “a hard look” at its future.

“With rising costs, it was not going to be sustainable to continue at our current location,” he said.

Trapeze Rec Club occupies four storeys of a shophouse at Tanjong Pagar, spanning 8,000 square feet. It houses facilities such as a martial arts gym, yoga studio, gymnasium and cafe.

In the post, Wee thanked Trapeze Rec Club’s coaches for staying by the club’s side despite “many difficult conversations and uncertainties”, and for exploring “every possible way” to keep the business going.

“In the end, however, even the best options still weren’t viable. The decision ultimately rested on me to make the tough call not to move forward,” he said.

Wee said the club’s first priority has been reaching out individually to members and processing their refunds, as well as supporting its coaches.

He added that the club will be in touch with its suppliers, vendors and partners.

Grant Wee is the founder and managing partner of wellness-focused lifestyle company The Trapeze Group, which also owns massage and bathhouse Hideaway at New Bahru. PHOTO: BT FILE

Wee is the youngest of UOB chief executive officer Wee Ee Cheong’s children.

He is the founder and managing partner of wellness-focused lifestyle company The Trapeze Group, which also owns massage and bathhouse Hideaway at New Bahru.

Established in 2021, Trapeze Rec Club was among the earlier entrants into Singapore’s wellness market, which has grown rapidly in recent years.

The club offered a range of fitness and martial arts classes, on top of recovery and physiotherapy services such as cold plunges and an infrared sauna. It was also known for its strong community culture that promoted social interactions among members.