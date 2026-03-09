Based on an industry report, the brand was sold to new owners Vino Vibe and SingFire Capital in April 2025

The Providore's outlet at Downtown Gallery. The brand was among the earlier entrants into Singapore's emerging cafe scene. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Home-grown cafe chain, deli and grocer The Providore Singapore said on Instagram that all of its outlets have ceased operations on Monday (Mar 9), without disclosing the reason for the closure.

The brand had six outlets: in Downtown Gallery, Mandarin Gallery, Paya Lebar Quarter, Raffles Place, VivoCity and Wisma Atria. Its outlet at Wisma Atria was a collaboration with Hong Kong cafe chain Jomo.

The Providore also had a warehouse in Ayer Rajah with a retail section that stocked its range of gourmet food, wine, beer, spirits and bespoke gifts. Its head office was located there as well.

Both the Ayer Rajah warehouse and head office are listed as permanently closed on Google Maps. According to its website, the warehouse’s retail section was closed as of September 2020.

In its Instagram post announcing the closure, the brand thanked customers for its “long-term support and kindness”. It added that it looked forward to meeting customers again “in another form in the future”.

Established in 2013, The Providore Singapore was among the earlier entrants into the Republic’s emerging cafe scene.

It soon built a following among office crowds for its brunch mains and premium retail offerings, including cheeses, baked goods and groceries.

But the chain has downsized of late, closing its Raffles City outlet in April 2025 after four years.

“Strategic shift”

In April 2025, The Providore was sold to new owners Vino Vibe and SingFire Capital, based on a report by trade publication Asia Pacific Food Industry.

The report said the transaction marked a “strategic shift” for the brand, with founder Robert Collick to step back from the business.

In an interview with Asia Pacific Food Industry, Tang Yun Hai, director at Vino Vibe, said she intended to maintain The Providore’s brand legacy while introducing new concepts and experiences. This included reimagining the cafe’s spaces by having it serve as a brunch venue in the day, and transforming into a relaxed wine bar by night.