[SINGAPORE] Home-grown cafe chain, deli and grocer The Providore Singapore said on Instagram that all of its outlets ceased operations on Monday (Mar 9), without disclosing the reason for the closure.

The brand had six outlets in Downtown Gallery, Mandarin Gallery, Paya Lebar Quarter, Raffles Place, VivoCity and Wisma Atria. Its outlet at Wisma Atria was a collaboration with Hong Kong cafe chain Jomo.

The Providore also had a warehouse in Ayer Rajah with a retail section that stocked its range of gourmet food, wine, beer, spirits and bespoke gifts. Its head office was located there as well.

Both the Ayer Rajah warehouse and head office are listed as permanently closed on Google Maps. Its website disclosed that the warehouse’s retail section was closed as of September 2020.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, NTUC said it understands from news reports that workers were only informed of The Providore’s closure on the same day.

Mothership had reported that employees who turned up to work on Monday morning were informed of the closure only then.

Toh Hwee Tin, supervising lead of NTUC’s hospitality and consumer business cluster, noted that although The Providore is a non-unionised company in Singapore, it has affected workers who are union members.

“In cases of sudden business closures involving non‑unionised companies, NTUC will extend assistance to affected union members to ensure they receive the necessary support,” she added.

Toh said NTUC is reaching out to affected union members and will provide them with assistance and resources where required. These include connecting them to the labour movement’s network, such as NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).

Affected workers who are Singaporeans and permanent residents can also receive employment support through the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme by participating in e2i’s job search activities.

In an Instagram post announcing the closure, The Providore Singapore thanked customers for their “long-term support and kindness”. It added that it looked forward to meeting customers again “in another form in the future”.

A notice displayed at the entrance of its Mandarin Gallery outlet said that The Providore Singapore had ceased operations on Mar 8, and that it was “taking steps to wind up the business”.

The notice also advised those with queries to contact a representative from liquidation firm ClearView Associates at a number provided.

Established in 2013, The Providore Singapore was among the earlier entrants into the Republic’s emerging cafe scene.

It soon built a following among office crowds for its brunch mains and premium retail offerings, including cheeses, baked goods and groceries.

But the chain has downsized of late, closing its Raffles City outlet in April 2025 after four years.

“Strategic shift”

On Apr 1, 2025, The Providore was sold to new owners Vino Vibe and SingFire Capital.

The transaction marked a “strategic shift” for the brand and would see founder Robert Collick stepping back from the business, said a report by trade publication Asia Pacific Food Industry.

In an interview with the trade magazine, Tang Yun Hai, director at Vino Vibe, said she intended to maintain The Providore’s brand legacy while introducing new concepts and experiences. This included reimagining the cafe’s spaces by making it a brunch venue in the day, and a relaxed wine bar by night.

SingFire Capital has since clarified with The Business Times that it no longer holds an ownership interest in The Providore and has not been involved in its management or operations since end-April 2025.

It transferred its entire shareholding in The Providore to Vino Vibe on Apr 30, 2025, making Vino Vibe the sole shareholder of the company.

In a statement to BT, SingFire Capital said: “The decision to close the business, including matters relating to the company’s operations and financial position, was made independently by the owners and management of The Providore.”