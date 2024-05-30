The Business Times
Cleaning and greening the planet from end to end

Blue Planet Environmental Solutions integrates the waste management value chain, from household bins to landfills

Elysia Tan

Elysia Tan

Published Thu, May 30, 2024 · 05:00 AM
RUBBISH typically passes through many hands before reaching its final destination, be it a recycling plant or a landfill. But Singapore-headquartered Blue Planet Environmental Solutions aims to handle the entire journey.

“When half a dozen people own a solution to the problem, the problem never gets solved,” said Blue Planet co-founder and chief executive officer Prashant Singh.

In the highly fragmented waste management sector, he explained, different companies might be responsible for collecting waste from households; transporting it to waste transfer stations; processing it to recover recyclable materials; then disposing of the remainder in a landfill.

