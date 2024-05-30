Cleaning and greening the planet from end to end

RUBBISH typically passes through many hands before reaching its final destination, be it a recycling plant or a landfill. But Singapore-headquartered Blue Planet Environmental Solutions aims to handle the entire journey.

“When half a dozen people own a solution to the problem, the problem never gets solved,” said Blue Planet co-founder and chief executive officer Prashant Singh.

In the highly fragmented waste management sector, he explained, different companies might be responsible for collecting waste from households; transporting it to waste transfer stations; processing it to recover recyclable materials; then disposing of the remainder in a landfill.