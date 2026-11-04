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Cooler servers, cheaper batteries, automated sandblasting: How Singapore firms put RIE support to work

Home-grown businesses are using the S$37 billion in the R&D kitty to take new technologies from lab to market

Summarise

Low Youjin ,

Jermaine Fok &

Koh Kim Xuan

Published Wed, Nov 4, 2026 · 12:00 PM
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    • Clockwise from top left: Abrasive Engineering’s executive chairman Tan Ser Hean; VFT CEO Vidal Bharath; and Hyprcool founder Greg Ong.
    • Clockwise from top left: Abrasive Engineering’s executive chairman Tan Ser Hean; VFT CEO Vidal Bharath; and Hyprcool founder Greg Ong. PHOTO: YENG MENG JIIN, TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] From equipment that gives aerospace and oil-and-gas components a consistent finish and liquid cooling for data centres to batteries designed to store electricity for longer periods, three Singapore companies are turning research into commercial products.

    The Business Times met the leaders of Abrasive Engineering, Hyprcool and VFT, whose R&D efforts have received support under Singapore’s Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) plans.

    Singapore has committed S$37 billion to research and innovation under its next plan, RIE2030.

    Research & developmentA*StarManufacturingGreen energyTechnologyAsean Business

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