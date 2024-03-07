Growing a Business Edge in human resources

Business Edge founder and chief executive officer John Koh (holding award) with the company's director of operations Joel Koh (fifth from right) and other team members at the Enterprise 50 Awards in 2022, the year the company won an E50 award.

IN THE crowded field of human resources (HR), Business Edge Personnel Services seeks to differentiate itself from the competition by caring for both its employer-clients and jobseekers, and building close relationships with them.

Service is a core value, said founder and chief executive officer John Koh. This is not just about being polite to customers, but going beyond expectations, he added. “In the end, it’s about speed and efficiency: how fast you can respond to the client, how fast you can send a resume or generate a contract, and how fast you can answer their queries.”

Similarly, in an industry where jobseekers are often treated as “products” to be pushed to companies, Business...