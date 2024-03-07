ENTERPRISE 50 ·
Subscribers

Growing a Business Edge in human resources

Business Edge Personnel Services emphasises care towards its employer-clients and jobseekers

Britney Yeow, Austen Poh, Elaine Kwang, Koh Seow Tong

Published Thu, Mar 07, 2024 · 5:00 am
Business Edge founder and chief executive officer John Koh (holding award) with the company's director of operations Joel Koh (fifth from right) and other team members at the Enterprise 50 Awards in 2022, the year the company won an E50 award.
PHOTO: BUSINESS EDGE PERSONNEL SERVICES

Enterprise 50

IN THE crowded field of human resources (HR), Business Edge Personnel Services seeks to differentiate itself from the competition by caring for both its employer-clients and jobseekers, and building close relationships with them.

Service is a core value, said founder and chief executive officer John Koh. This is not just about being polite to customers, but going beyond expectations, he added. “In the end, it’s about speed and efficiency: how fast you can respond to the client, how fast you can send a resume or generate a contract, and how fast you can answer their queries.”

Similarly, in an industry where jobseekers are often treated as “products” to be pushed to companies, Business...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Singapore SMEs

HR management

job recruitment

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

SGSME

To survive, Singapore’s gyms need to get fitter

Plastic-packaging maker SKP finds ways to go green

SMEs cite higher costs, lower profitability as top 2023 challenges: survey

Economic benefits from STB grant to Taylor Swift ‘significant’, outweigh amount distributed: Edwin Tong

Gyms in Singapore hiit by a knockout punch

New grant of up to S$10,000 for ‘placemaking’ activities by heartland businesses

Breaking News

Most Popular