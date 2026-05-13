Heritage confectioner Old Seng Choong makes overseas debut in Hong Kong with hopes of larger expansion

The home-grown pastry brand sees Hong Kong as a gateway to accessing the larger China market

Old Seng Choong's first overseas outlet is housed within OCBC Hong Kong’s flagship branch as part of the bank’s first “Bank x Lifestyle” retail concept. PHOTO: OLD SENG CHOONG

[SINGAPORE] Old Seng Choong – a heritage pastry brand with roots that date all the way back to the year of Singapore’s independence in 1965 – has opened a store in Hong Kong, marking the start of the company’s international expansion plans.

The confectioner’s first overseas outlet is located along Queen’s Road Central. It opened for business on Mar 12, with its signature items such as kueh lapis, pandan chiffon cake and cookies flown in fresh from Singapore daily.

The boutique is housed within OCBC Hong Kong’s flagship branch as part of the bank’s first “Bank x Lifestyle” retail concept in Hong Kong, described as a space where traditional banking meets lifestyle retail.

The establishment of the Old Seng Choong outlet, including location selection, operational support and renovations, was supported by the bank.

Old Seng Choong founder Daniel Tay says the establishment of the Hong Kong store is part of a collaboration with OCBC Hong Kong to support its “Bank x Lifestyle” retail concept. PHOTO: OLD SENG CHOONG

In a recent interview with The Business Times, Old Seng Choong founder and pastry chef Daniel Tay said that all of the Hong Kong store’s products are crafted in Singapore and flown to Hong Kong.

This, he explained, ensures consistency in quality and authenticity while maintaining the brand’s traditional baking methods.

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While there are no plans at the moment to introduce any Hong Kong-exclusive products, Tay said the company will explore the possibility of crafting treats inspired by the region’s local flavours and seasonal occasions.

“In doing so, Old Seng Choong in Hong Kong aims to grow and evolve its offerings over time, giving customers fresh reasons to return and creating a distinct identity for the outlet,” he said.

Tay added that he expects a “strong performance” from the Hong Kong boutique over the next five years, although he did not provide specific targets. He said its success would be driven by growing brand awareness, repeat customers and increasing corporate gifting demand.

Old Seng Choong’s Hong Kong outlet sells many of its signature products such as pandan chiffon cake (left) and kueh lapis. PHOTO: OLD SENG CHOONG

Old Seng Choong’s roots began in 1965 as Seng Choong Confectionery. It was established by Tay’s father and soon became a household name in Marine Parade, known for its butter cakes, apple pies and black forest cakes.

In 2016, Tay created Old Seng Choong and launched it as an online store with many heritage recipes and flavours that Tay’s father – who has since passed on – made famous.

Old Seng Choong now has five physical locations in Singapore – at Paragon, Changi Airport Terminals 2 and 4, Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa.

Gateway to China

Asked why Hong Kong was chosen as the first overseas destination, Tay – who also manages other F&B brands such as Cat & the Fiddle and Madam Ang KK – said Hong Kong’s status as a highly connected retail and commercial hub made the city an “ideal first step”.

He said that Old Seng Choong’s target audience in Hong Kong are business professionals and corporate customers who are typically in their 30s to 50s, with the location in the central business district reinforcing the brand’s “premium gifting and heritage positioning”.

Tay said he hopes the brand will appeal to local consumers, international travellers and visitors from mainland China, who view Hong Kong as a premium shopping destination.

In May 2025, Tay told BT in an interview that he wanted to expand the business in China, with the first branch there to open in Shanghai by the end of the year.

However, he said the pivot to Hong Kong was a “strategic” and “measured first step” in expanding overseas. The Hong Kong branch can help to grow the brand’s awareness first before any eventual move to the larger mainland market, he said.

“Old Seng Choong intends to build brand awareness, study consumer preferences, and refine its market approach before exploring broader opportunities into nearby markets such as mainland China,” said Tay.

“Mainland China is a market we are keen to explore. We will look at expansion opportunities when the timing, market conditions and strategic partnerships align with the group’s long-term plans.”