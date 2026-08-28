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How selling milk built this retail empire in SG

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Published Fri, Aug 28, 2026 · 03:52 PM

    WHAT do cows have to do with 7-Eleven, Guardian, or even Genki Sushi? We know Apple makes iPhones and Nvidia makes chips. But the companies in the Straits Times Index (STI) may be less familiar.

    As the STI celebrates its 60th anniversary, Behind The Ticker is a new series where we take you beyond the share prices of some of Singapore’s biggest listed companies to find out what they actually do. In partnership with SGX and FTSE Russell.

    STI60

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