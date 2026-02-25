The Business Times
SGSME logo
SUBSCRIBERS

Lam Kee Fisheries casts net further in Middle East, S-E Asia; eyes ready-to-cook food market at home

The longstanding family business aims to boost business-to-consumer sales through retail brand Snow Treasures

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Paige Lim

Paige Lim

Published Wed, Feb 25, 2026 · 02:30 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • From left: Lam Kee Fisheries' business development manager Royston Chew; his father and managing director Chew Kim Koon; and general manager Sam Tan.
    • From left: Lam Kee Fisheries' business development manager Royston Chew; his father and managing director Chew Kim Koon; and general manager Sam Tan. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI. BT

    [SINGAPORE] Home-grown frozen seafood supplier Lam Kee Fisheries is doubling down on export growth in the Middle East and South-east Asia, even as it aims to capture more consumers at home with the launch of ready-to-cook products.

    The company will open an office in Dubai – its first in the Middle East – by April, followed by two more in Abu Dhabi and Qatar by early 2027. Last year, it established two offices in Malaysia and Thailand.

    This will bring its total number of overseas offices to six, including an existing one in China.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Singapore SMEsMiddle EastSouth-east Asia

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More