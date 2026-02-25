The longstanding family business aims to boost business-to-consumer sales through retail brand Snow Treasures

[SINGAPORE] Home-grown frozen seafood supplier Lam Kee Fisheries is doubling down on export growth in the Middle East and South-east Asia, even as it aims to capture more consumers at home with the launch of ready-to-cook products.

The company will open an office in Dubai – its first in the Middle East – by April, followed by two more in Abu Dhabi and Qatar by early 2027. Last year, it established two offices in Malaysia and Thailand.

This will bring its total number of overseas offices to six, including an existing one in China.