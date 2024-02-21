Subscribers

Neighbourhood doctors form co-op for lower costs, better care

Renald Yeo

Published Wed, Feb 21, 2024 · 2:00 pm
GP+ founder and family physician Dr Leong Choon Kit, who runs Mission Medical Clinic.
INSTEAD of simply merging their clinics, some like-minded general practitioners (GPs) have chosen to go with another model for collaboration: a co-operative society, or co-op.

Unlike regular corporate businesses, a co-op is a membership-based organisation that operates on the principles of self-help and mutual assistance, and often has a social mission.

GP+ Co-operative’s mission includes keeping healthcare at the GP level affordable and deepening collaboration with other healthcare professionals.

The model benefits both the business and patient care, the co-op’s founder Leong Choon Kit told The Business Times.

On the business side, these include lower costs from economies of scale. For patient...

