New Asme chief targets better policy recommendations, collaboration and growth abroad

IN TODAY’S high-cost environment, Singapore’s small businesses can survive – and even thrive – by collaborating among themselves and looking for opportunities abroad, suggested Ang Yuit, president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (Asme).

That is why Asme will champion these two strategies in the year ahead, said Ang, who became president of the association last December.

A mechanical engineer by training, he is founder and chief executive officer of Web consultancy The Adventus Consultants. He was elected unopposed to Asme’s top role for a two-year term, after having been vice-president for 12 years. His predecessor, Kurt Wee, had been Asme president since 2013.

