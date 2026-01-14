New factory helps 133-year-old sauce maker Kwong Cheong Thye ramp up exports, sell more at home

The family-owned brand, now led by its fifth generation, is seeing rapidly growing overseas demand for its soya sauce

Kwong Cheong Thye's fifth-generation leaders Alvin Choo (right), head of business development, and Allan Choo, head of operations. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] With a new factory dedicated to soya sauce, home-grown sauce manufacturer Kwong Cheong Thye aims to ramp up both exports and local retail sales.

The company was founded in 1892 as a soya sauce maker. Over the decades, it expanded into other sauces, pastes, noodles, pastries and seasonal items.

But soya sauce remains its core product. In recent years, demand from key overseas markets – China, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates and Japan – has consistently outstripped supply, said Alvin Choo, Kwong Cheong Thye’s fifth-generation owner and head of business development.