Swee Heng targets nine more stores in 2024, to invest in new production facility

Heritage bakery brand looking to invest S$13-15 million in a new 40,000 sq ft facility  

Benicia Tan

Published Wed, Feb 07, 2024 · 2:00 pm
Swee Heng's executive director, Eric Ng, sees a need to diversify into modern bakes such as the stuffed croissants sold at Crolo.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Singapore SMEs

HERITAGE bakery Swee Heng is expanding its offerings to meet changing tastes and plans to open nine more stores across its five brands this year.  

Since 2020, it has opened new ventures offering healthy sandwiches, stuffed croissants and bagels with an Asian twist. Eight of its nine new stores will be part of these new ventures and will be opened in shopping malls across Singapore. One will be a traditional Swee Heng Bakery.

Said Swee Heng executive director Eric Ng: “We create chances for ourselves to open more outlets by having different brands.”

Some mall landlords are not keen on leasing space to a traditional bakery, he said, adding: “These croissant, bagel and sandwich shops allow...

Food industry

SGSME

