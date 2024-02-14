Subscribers

Udders tailors its scoops of 'Made-in-Singapore' ice-cream for markets abroad

Published Wed, Feb 14, 2024
Husband-and-wife duo and Udders co-founders Wong Peck Lin and David Yim.
Singapore SMEs

FROM premium durian ice-cream in China to vegan scoops with an Asian twist in the UK, Udders is taking a targeted approach to its overseas expansion.

The homegrown ice-cream maker aims for overseas sales to account for 60 per cent of its overall revenue in the next three to five years, up from 20 per cent now, co-founder Wong Peck Lin told The Business Times.

In Singapore, the brand has five outlets. Its products are also carried by more than 400 retail points islandwide.

Beyond national boundaries, its ice-creams are served on airlines, with national carrier Singapore Airlines being its first airline customer in 2019; other carriers such as Japan Airlines, Vistara and Jetstar were on board later....

