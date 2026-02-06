It is rated for a maximum power of 480 kW and can add 200 km of range in five minutes for compatible vehicles

[SINGAPORE] China tech company Huawei and Singapore energy company SP Group debuted the Republic’s first “ultra fast” electric vehicle (EV) charger with a battery energy storage system on Friday (Feb 6).

Maxi Wang, chief executive officer of Huawei International, said: “This site is a game-changer; it demonstrates that we are prepared to scale up ultra-fast deployments across the island to meet Singapore’s surging demand for EVs.”

Dean Cher, managing director of SP Mobility, said the new chargers reflect the company’s focus on building a high‑performance, reliable and future‑ready charging network.

Located in Temasek Polytechnic, the charger is manufactured by Huawei and operated by SP Group under its EV charging arm SP Mobility.

The charger is rated for a maximum power of 480 kilowatts (kW) and can add 200 km of range in five minutes for compatible vehicles.

The charging location has a battery energy storage system that enables faster charging. It stores electricity when the charger is not in use and adds power when vehicles charge. This allows for faster charging rates at sites that may not have electrical infrastructure to support ultra-fast charging and also reduces demand from the electricity grid at peak charging times.

Speeding up the introduction of the technology

The move follows a memorandum of understanding the two companies signed in July 2025 on developing ultra-fast charging for EVs in Singapore.

This includes deploying more of such chargers and technical collaboration to speed up the introduction of the technology.

Battery energy storage systems allow for the “deploying (of) advanced chargers in urban locations where existing electrical infrastructure is unable to support high-charging loads. This enables safe, reliable high-power charging without extensive infrastructure upgrades,” the companies said.

In Singapore, the 480kW chargers are the fastest to date. Typical EV fast chargers operate at 60 to 120 kW, while normal chargers have 22 kW or less.

Costs for charging at the new site will be the same as SP’s existing fast chargers, said an SP Mobility representative.

The first 480 kW EV chargers – also from Huawei – were unveiled in Singapore last month at mixed-use development Great World. Huawei’s ultra-fast chargers use liquid cooling in the charge cable and unit to help dissipate heat, a key problem for EV fast charging technology.