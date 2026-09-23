A*Star launches expanded labs to speed up firm’s scaling of deep-tech ventures

The upgrade comes as part of the overall expansion of the agency’s deep-tech venture building

Minister Tan See Leng says the facility enables startups to shorten their path to market and derisk the gestation periods typical of deep-tech projects. PHOTO: A*STAR

[SINGAPORE] The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) on Wednesday (Sep 23) launched expanded lab spaces with more facilities that will enable startups to develop deep-technology projects.

These enlarged labs are part of the overall expansion of the public research agency’s deep-tech venture building, which was launched as “A*StartCentral 2.0” (A*SC 2.0) on the same day.

The building in one-north now measures 18,000 sq ft, up from 10,000 sq ft before.

Also serving as a platform for firms to access mentorship and networks, A*SC 2.0 aims to provide firms with more integrated support for venture-building, from technology development to commercialisation and growth.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Energy and Industry Tan See Leng, who was at the launch event at A*SC 2.0, said: “Bringing together stronger technology development and commercialisation capabilities under one roof will help startups shorten their path to market and derisk the long gestation periods typical of deep-tech.”

Companies in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, F&B and biomedicine have started using the labs to develop their projects.

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Among the startups there is medical technology company Cartifuse, which is developing a cartilage regeneration technology for knee injuries and osteoarthritis.

By using equipment from the expanded facility for this project, the company said it would save S$1 million and one year of time, compared to undertaking it in an external lab.

Irene Cheong, A*Star’s innovation and enterprise assistant chief executive, said: “Founders today require more specialised laboratory environments, advanced prototyping and testing capabilities, and access to a broader network of technical expertise to develop and validate increasingly complex technologies.”

Upgraded facilities

Companies can tap the larger life science and chemistry facilities, which have doubled to 8,000 sq ft of dedicated laboratory suites and open benches, from just 4,000 sq ft of open-bench space before.

The enlarged space also works to strengthen intellectual property protection and reduce risk of cross-contamination.

The engineering workshop has also been expanded to enable advanced prototype development and pre-compliance testing; previously, only basic prototyping was supported.

The workshop includes a radio-frequency shielding room, allowing startups to conduct pre-compliance testing on-site. This reduces the cost, complexity and delays that come with external testing.

Startups can also make use of specialised equipment that supports capabilities such as metal three-dimensional printing, metal laser cutting and materials testing.

Industry pipelines

Through A*SC 2.0, firms developing ventures in areas such as decarbonisation can also use the facilities and tap the expertise of the A*Star Institute of Sustainability for Chemicals, Energy and Environment.

The institute on Jurong Island gives access to capabilities that enable testing, refining and application of technologies for the energy and chemicals sector.

Healthcare ventures can leverage “Co11ab Novena”, a partnership among A*Star, Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine and the National Healthcare Group. It gives firms access to clinical expertise, partners and test-bedding opportunities to apply their biotech, medtech and digital health innovations.

The platform also offers market-access programmes such as Envision Global, which improves companies’ reach to international customers, suppliers, regulatory bodies and capital.

In the last decade, A*SC has supported more than 100 ventures, which have collectively raised over S$1.6 billion in capital and created more than 1,800 jobs.

Dr Tan said: “Together with A*SC 2.0’s capabilities, these internationalisation efforts ensure that Singapore startups scale globally to maximise the impact of their locally developed technologies.”