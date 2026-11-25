The competition challenges students to brainstorm innovative news content and experiences that appeal to youth audiences

Students from polytechnics, junior colleges and ITE heard from newsroom practitioners from The Straits Times and Google experts on how today's news is created during the kick-off of Tomorrow's News Today on Nov 23. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] More than 80 students were treated to a tour of the Google Singapore office and heard from experts about how the news is covered today at the kick-off of student ideathon Tomorrow’s News, Today on Monday (Nov 23).

The competition challenges students to brainstorm innovative news content and experiences that appeal to youth audiences. It was jointly organised by SPH Media and Google as part of a partnership to develop areas including artificial intelligence capabilities, content and distribution, and audience engagement.

On the first day, industry leaders and experts from The Straits Times and Google spoke to students, who formed teams of four or five, about modern trends and practices in the media industry such as video content creation, interactive graphics, and AI use and safety, to better understand how news is created today.

Participants will showcase their news solutions via a three-minute video showcase and two-minute presentation to a panel of judges on Jan 12, 2027, at the SPH Media News Centre in Toa Payoh.

The competition is open to students from polytechnics, junior colleges and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE). It drew 18 teams from 10 post-secondary institutions.

The top team will take home a S$3,000 cash prize and an industry attachment of up to six months with SPH Media. The teams which are second and third will win S$2,000 and S$1,000 respectively.

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ITE College West student Naayla Precious Muhammad Khairul Anwar, 21, roped in four of her coursemates to join the competition after hearing about it from a lecturer.

The accounting student, who is a member of ITE College West’s campus media club, said: “The event was very fun and informative. Getting to hear the experts speak, and being able to personally approach them for advice – I felt I learnt a lot.”

Naayla added that she found talks from ST’s video journalism team particularly useful for her.

“Video and presenting is something I do quite often for my school’s video CCA (co-curricular activity), so learning directly from them about content and how to present was very valuable,” she said.

Temasek Polytechnic student Chloe Khoo, 19, said she felt the talks given at the event were useful for her team in coming up with their ideathon solution.

“The talks gave me an inside look at the inner workings of SPH,” the communication design student added. “Learning about digital graphics was particularly interesting because that’s something we learn about in school. It’s really interesting to see how motion graphics have been integrated in the news.”

Speaking to students at the event, SPH Media managing director Kuek Yu Chuang said: “You belong to a fortunate generation where you grew up with a camera, editing suite, and access to a global audience all in one device. (SPH Media) welcomes you to join our efforts and partner us in finding, fact-checking and relaying trusted news to your generation, using new tools and in new formats.”

Kate Beddoe, managing director of APAC News Partnerships at Google, said: “We are excited to partner with SPH to nurture Singapore’s next generation of news creators. By providing students with training and access to Google’s AI tools, we are helping them work alongside the industry to build the news experiences of tomorrow.”

Victoria Junior College student Russell Tan, 18, said the event gave him a better insight into the media industry.

“I am considering joining the media industry and there’s a lot of changes happening as the industry moves away from print and focuses on things like social media. I think it’s important that news not only stays informative, but is also engaging,” he said.