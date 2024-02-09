Shopee lawsuit loss sparks debate on non-competition clauses

Shopee had accused the ex-staff of breaching restrictions in his employment contract.

SHOPEE’S recent lawsuit against a former senior employee in its Singapore and Brazil offices has trained the spotlight on noncompetition clauses.

The Singapore-based e-commerce major’s case against Lim Teck Yong was dismissed by a judge last week.

The company sued Lim, who was executive director of operations position at Shopee Brazil, for joining ByteDance in 2023 – a move that allegedly breached non-competition and non-solicitation restrictions in his employment contract.

Shopee sought injunctions to stop Lim from working for the Chinese tech giant and to prevent him from soliciting Shopee clients and employees.

Since the judgement on the lawsuit was handed down, Singapore’s Manpower Minister...