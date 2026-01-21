US approves Singapore’s US$2.3 billion purchase of naval aircraft, torpedoes

The city-state is buying four Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft, eight MK 54 torpedoes and related military hardware

[SINGAPORE] The US on Wednesday (Jan 21) approved Singapore’s purchase of US$2.3 billion worth of maritime patrol aircraft, torpedoes and related hardware.

“The proposed sale will support Singapore’s goal of improving national and territorial defence as well as increasing interoperability with US and allied forces,” said the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) in a statement. “Singapore will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

Singapore’s Ministry of Defence in September announced the purchase of four Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft in what is the first phase of the Singapore Armed Forces’ refresh of the country’s maritime security capabilities.

Expected to be operational by the early 2030s, the four aircraft will improve Singapore’s situational awareness amid growing maritime congestion, said Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing in September. They will replace the Fokker 50 maritime patrol aircraft, which has been in service for 33 years.

Boeing will be the principal contractor for the deal, said DSCA.

The eight MK 54 lightweight torpedoes will be drawn largely from existing US Navy inventory, though various other vendors are expected to supply components and engineering services.

To support the integration of the new assets, up to 14 representatives from the US government and contractors will travel to Singapore, added DSCA. They are expected to remain for up to two years to assist with training, logistics and technical maintenance.

Boeing’s P-8A Poseidon will be on static display at next month’s Singapore Airshow, alongside its F-15 fighter jet and its CH-47 Chinook and AH-64 Apache helicopters. The Republic of Singapore Air Force currently operates the latter three platforms.