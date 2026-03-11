The company will deploy its advanced quantum computer here, making it the city-state’s first commercial one

Minister Josephine Teo with Quantinuum’s Dr Rajeeb Hazra (left) and Dr Marvin Lee at the opening ceremony of the company's facility on Wednesday. PHOTO: MDDI

[SINGAPORE] US quantum computing company Quantinuum has expanded to Singapore with a new research and development (R&D) and operations centre, the company said on Wednesday (Mar 11).

The centre will support the installation for Helios, Quantinuum’s advanced quantum computer, slated for deployment later this year.

This is the first time the company’s proprietary technology will be installed outside the United States.

Helios will also be the Republic’s first commercial quantum computer and only the second quantum computer in the country.

“More than providing access to cutting-edge compute, it offers our researchers the chance to work on real-world problems,” said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo.

Speaking as guest of honour at the centre’s opening ceremony, she noted that the system could enable practical applications across sectors such as finance, logistics and pharmaceuticals.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Teo highlighted the nation’s strengths in semiconductors, advanced packaging and precision manufacturing, noting that these capabilities could be adapted to support quantum technologies.

“Singapore aims to be a global hub for the development of algorithms and applications for quantum computers,” she added.

Quantinuum’s entry in the market follows a government push to boost local quantum technology research and talent.

The National Quantum Strategy (NQS), unveiled in 2024 with a S$300 million commitment, aims to develop local quantum technology, including initiatives to build processors locally over the next five years.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted quantum computing as a key growth area under Singapore’s research, innovation and enterprise plans through 2030, with S$37 billion committed to support the strategy.

Against this backdrop, Teo pointed to the country’s “growing ecosystem of quantum startups and spin-outs that are demonstrating world-leading capabilities”.

Ecosystem integration

Dr Rajeeb Hazra, president and chief executive of Quantinuum, said that Singapore provides a strong foundation for building a sustainable ecosystem for quantum mechanics. He added: “This R&D centre will not be a satellite office. It will be deeply integrated into our global research and product development efforts.”

Staff in Singapore will work “shoulder to shoulder” with the company’s US and Europe teams, Dr Hazra said.

Quantinuum’s expansion is part of a partnership with the National Quantum Office (NQO) – launched in 2022 and hosted by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research – which serves as the implementing agency for quantum technology.

The new facility is supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board and builds on Quantinuum’s collaboration with the National Quantum Computing Hub, overseen by the NQO.

Dr Marvin Lee, Quantinuum’s Singapore country leader, said: “The new centre will enable local talent and industry to work hands-on with quantum technologies, co-develop solutions aligned with national priorities, and support high-value jobs.”

The US company is also expanding its collaboration with local companies to strengthen the ecosystem. This includes working with Singapore-based startup Entropica through its startup partner programme, providing access to Quantinuum systems.

Separately, it has signed a memorandum of understanding with local firm Squareroot8 to jointly develop applications in quantum communications.