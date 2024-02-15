SINGAPORE BUDGET 2024

Watch live stream of Budget 2024 statement from 3.30 pm, Feb 16

Published Thu, Feb 15, 2024 · 12:49 pm
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the Budget 2024 statement in Parliament this Friday (Feb 16) at 3 pm.
THE Singapore government’s Budget 2024 statement will be delivered in Parliament by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong at 3.30 pm on Feb 16 (Friday).

