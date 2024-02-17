What Budget 2024 has for you

AGAINST the stark realities of a less stable operating environment, Budget 2024 is about taking concrete steps to build a shared future together, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in this year’s Budget Statement on Feb 16. This includes tackling immediate challenges, while equipping Singaporeans for longer-term obstacles, to ultimately “forge a stronger and more united nation”. The Business Times takes a look at the different types of support groups of Singaporean can expect from Budget 2024.