What Budget 2024 has for you

AGAINST the stark realities of a less stable operating environment, Budget 2024 is about taking concrete steps to build a shared future together, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in this year’s Budget Statement on Feb 16. This includes tackling immediate challenges, while equipping Singaporeans for longer-term obstacles, to ultimately “forge a stronger and more united nation”. The Business Times takes a look at the different types of support groups of Singaporean can expect from Budget 2024.
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts.RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL