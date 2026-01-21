The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

Why top CEOs are looking to global champions for their 2026 strategy

Tech in Asia, with HSBC and IMG, is hosting the HSBC Women’s World Championship Business Forum 2026

Summarise
    • The forum, taking place on Feb 27, gathers more than 600 business leaders.
    • The forum, taking place on Feb 27, gathers more than 600 business leaders. PHOTO: TECH IN ASIA

    Kelyn Koh

    Published Wed, Jan 21, 2026 · 09:11 AM

    IN THE volatile economic landscape of 2026, the margin for error in business has never been thinner. For C-suite executives, the challenge is about sustaining growth when the heat is on.

    How do you maintain elite performance when the pressure is at its peak? How do you replace fleeting motivation with ironclad discipline?

    These are questions athletes usually ask in locker rooms, but they are becoming increasingly critical in the boardroom.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Tech In AsialeadershipCEOs

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More