Why top CEOs are looking to global champions for their 2026 strategy

Tech in Asia, with HSBC and IMG, is hosting the HSBC Women’s World Championship Business Forum 2026

The forum, taking place on Feb 27, gathers more than 600 business leaders. PHOTO: TECH IN ASIA

IN THE volatile economic landscape of 2026, the margin for error in business has never been thinner. For C-suite executives, the challenge is about sustaining growth when the heat is on.

How do you maintain elite performance when the pressure is at its peak? How do you replace fleeting motivation with ironclad discipline?

These are questions athletes usually ask in locker rooms, but they are becoming increasingly critical in the boardroom.