The Business Times

Workers’ Party declines to nominate new Leader of the Opposition, says party chief is de facto opposition leader

This follows PM Wong’s removal of Pritam Singh from the role on Jan 15

Tessa Oh

Tessa Oh

Published Wed, Jan 21, 2026 · 04:15 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Pritam Singh was appointed as Leader of the Opposition in 2020, after the WP won 10 seats in that year’s general election. PHOTO: CMG

    [SINGAPORE] The Workers’ Party (WP) will not be putting forward another Member of Parliament to serve as Leader of the Opposition, the party said on Wednesday (Jan 21).

    In a statement responding to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, the party said it takes the view that “the leader of the largest opposition party in Parliament is the leader of the opposition”, referring to secretary-general Pritam Singh, who remains party chief despite losing his Leader of the Opposition role earlier this month.

    In its statement, WP noted that in Westminster systems, the Leader of the Opposition title is typically established by law rather than being “the prerogative or choice of the government of the day or the prime minister”.

    “This approach expresses the authority and sanctity of the people’s vote,” the party said, adding that it would “continue to focus on our primary duty, to work for Singaporeans and provide a rational, responsible and respectable check on the government”.

    Singh was appointed to the role in 2020, after WP won 10 seats in that year’s general election. The party currently holds six elected seats, making it the largest opposition group in Parliament.

    PM Wong removed Singh from the Leader of the Opposition role on Jan 15, a day after Parliament voted to declare him “unsuitable” for the post following his conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.

    At that time, PM Wong had invited WP to elect another of its MPs to take over the position.

