Workfare training allowance raised up to S$18,000 a year for lower-wage workers

The Workfare Skills Support (Level Up) scheme targets lower-wage workers over 30

The Workfare Skills Support scheme was first announced in Budget 2025. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Lower-wage Singaporean workers looking to upgrade their skills through full-time, long-form training courses can soon receive up to S$18,000 per year in training allowances, following enhancements to the Workfare Skills Support (WSS) scheme.

The Ministry of Manpower and Workforce Singapore announced on Thursday (Jan 29) the launch of WSS (Level-Up), an upgrade of the scheme first announced in Budget 2025 designed to support workers earning up to S$3,000 a month in pursuing substantial reskilling.

Tiered support for long-form training

Under the new WSS (Level-Up) framework, eligible self-sponsored trainees who take time off work to pursue full-time long-form training will receive a training allowance equivalent to 50 per cent of their average income over the latest available 12-month period.

This allowance is subject to a minimum of S$300 per month and is capped at S$18,000 per year.

For employed individuals who opt for part-time long-form training, the scheme offers a monthly allowance of S$300, capped at S$3,600 per year.

To qualify for these higher tiers, the training must be substantial.

Eligible courses include Nitec, Higher Nitec, Diplomas, Post-Diplomas, and undergraduate degrees offered by Institutes of Higher Learning.

The scheme also covers SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme courses and part-time micro-credentials that stack up to full qualifications.

This marks an increase in support compared to the existing WSS (Basic) tier.

The basic tier, which supports short courses such as Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications courses, provides an allowance of S$6 per hour, capped at S$1,080 per year for 180 training hours.

To encourage continuous learning throughout a career, WSS (Level-Up) covers multiple periods of long-form training, the release read.

Trainees can receive support for up to 24 months of training completed before age 40, and an additional 24 months of support for training undertaken from age 40 onwards.

Eligibility criteria

The scheme targets Singapore citizens aged 30 and above. To qualify, individuals must earn an average gross monthly income of not more than S$3,000 over the past 12 months.

Additional criteria apply:

Housing: The applicant must live in a property with an annual value of S$21,000 or below.

Property ownership: The individual must not own two or more properties. If married, the couple together must own less than two properties.

Spousal income: For married individuals, the assessable income of the spouse must not exceed S$70,000 for the preceding Year of Assessment.

Self-employed persons are also eligible provided they have declared their net trade income and made full Medisave contributions.

Applications can be made via the online Training Allowance System starting Feb 9, 2026, for training commencing from Mar 1, 2026, onwards.