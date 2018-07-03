You are here
A leap of faith in logistics' last mile
The goal has to be to create inter-operable solutions across the industry, says Vincent Phang.
EVEN in the dog-eat-dog world of the logistics industry, pooches will sometimes have to stick together.
This is the view of former air force officer Vincent Phang, who is now chief executive of home-grown ST Logistics and Toll Group's Singapore executive vice-president for global
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg